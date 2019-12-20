Sunny Deol: Insaniyat To Poster Boys; Films Of The Actor That Were Box Office Debacles

Bollywood actor-director Sunny Deol was undoubtedly a superstar in the 90s’. His performance in films like Ghayal and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha earned him massive popularity among the audience. Reportedly, he enjoyed a huge fanbase in the early days of his career. Many reports by entertainment portals state that Sunny was one of the most important factors behind the success of blockbuster Darr released in 1993. He has delivered excellent performance in various projects. Though the actor had a massive fanbase, many of his movies failed to set fire at the box-office. Here are a few of his films that tanked:

Insaniyat

The Amitabh Bachchan and Sunny Deol starrer Insaniyat were one of the most-anticipated films of 1994. Reportedly, it was the highest opener of the year. Though it had the highest opening of around ₹67 crores, the film was a debacle at the box-office. The action-drama features Raveena Tandon and Chunky Panday essaying significant characters too.

Yamla Pagala Deewana Series

Though the first installment of the father-sons’ trio Yamla Pagal Deewana was a box-office hit, the next two parts failed to sprinkle the magic on the silver screen. The first part released in 2011. Later the second and third installment released in 2013 and 2018 respectively. All three movies have different storylines.

Poster Boys

The film, that is based on a social issue, released in 2017. It was directed by actor Shreyas Talpade. Though the film garnered a positive response from the critics, it tanked at the box-office. Reportedly, the film bagged around ₹11.64 crores at the ticket counters. The story unfolds the life of three men, whose worlds turn upside down when they feature in an advertisement of sterilization.

Ghayal Once Again

The second part of the Ghayal series released in 2016. Sunny also donned the hat of the director for the action-drama. Many of his fans praised after watching him back in action mode. Soha Ali Khan and Om Puri also seen playing important characters in the film.

