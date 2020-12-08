Sunny Deol Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For 'Papa' Dharmendra As He Turns 85; Check Out

The 'He-Man' of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra rings in his 85th birthday on December 8, 2020. Thus, to wish their beloved father on his 85th birthday, elder son and Ghayal actor Sunny Deol shared a throwback photograph with Dharmendra and gushed 'Happy Birthday Papa'. Furthermore, younger son Bobby Deol and daughter Esha Deol too shared sweet birthday posts to wish the veteran actor on his special day.

Deol family pen sweet birthday wishes on Dharmendra's birthday

One of the legendary actors of Bollywood, Dharmendra turns 85 years old today, i.e. December 8. Thus, to wish the Sholay actor on his special day, the Deol family penned sweet birthday wishes for him to kick off his 85th birthday with a bang. Elder Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photograph with his 'papa' wherein the father-son duo is all smiles for the camera and wrote, "#happy #birthday #papa".

On the other hand, Aashram actor Bobby Deol shared a monogram photo with Dharmendra from back in the days, wherein a young Bobby is seen giving his father a peck on his cheek. In Bobby's birthday post, the father-son duo is seen twinning in printed shirts as they posed for the camera for an aww-dorable photo. Sharing the throwback photo on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday (sic)".

Furthermore, Dhoom actor and daughter Esha Deol too penned an emotional note for her father on his 85th birthday. Sharing a candid photograph with Dharmendra on her Instagram handle, Esha prayed for her father's health on his birthday. She wrote, "Holding on to this hand for eternity. Love you papa. Happy Birthday! Wish you happiness & the best of health always".

Meanwhile, the Deol family is all set to reunite for yet another film as they recently announced the sequel of their film Apne on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Along with Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, Apne 2 will also star the legendary actor's grandson Karan Deol. The film has director Anil Sharma at its helm while it will release on Diwali 2021.

