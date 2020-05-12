Sunny Deol All Set To Bring Back 'taarikh Par Tarikh' Vibes With 'Damini' Remake?

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has reportedly acquired the rights to remake his blockbuster film Damini. According to media reports, another production house had initially garnered the rights of the Damini remake from the original producers, Karim Morani and Aly. But when the production house heard that Sunny Deol wishes to remake Damini with his son, Karan Deol in the lead role, the production house reportedly handed over the rights of the film to the actor.

Sunny Deol acquired the rights of the Damini remake just before the lockdown

Reportedly, Sunny Deol acquired the rights of the film from the production house just before the COVID-19 lockdown took place. Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol had reportedly received a positive response for his performance in his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was helmed by Sunny Deol himself.

It will be interesting to see Karan star in the Damini remake and to witness if he will recreate his father's iconic 'tarikh pe tarikh' dialogues as the headstrong lawyer. The film also starred the late actor, Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Sheshadri.

Sunny Deol shares an adorable post for his younger brother Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol, on Friday, also posted a throwback picture of his younger brother, Bobby Deol on his social media. Sunny Deol often treats his followers with some rare photos and recently, he posted one with Bobby Deol with an adorable caption.

The Ghayal actor posted a throwback picture of his younger brother, Bobby Deol, with an adorable caption. Sunny Deol's caption was also super endearing to behold as he called Bobby, his love, life and his strength.

The actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Gurdaspur had also announced in March that he was donating Rs 50 lakhs from his MP fund for combating the deadly COVID-19 in his constituency. Sunny Deol also shared a tweet informing his fans about the same that he was releasing a fund of ₹ 50,00,000 from his MP land so that his Gurdaspur does not face any problem in dealing with this epidemic. Take a look at Sunny Deol's tweet about the same.

करोना जैसी महामारी के बचाव के लिए अपनी लोकसभा गुरदासपुर के सेहत विभाग को किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े इसलिए मैं अपने एमपी लैंड से ₹5000000 का फंड रिलीज करता हूं ताकि अपना हलका गुरदासपुर को इस महामारी से निपटने में किसी दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 25, 2020

