Sunny Deol Posts A Throwback Picture Of His 'Bob' With An Adorable Caption

Bollywood actor and Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Friday posted a throwback picture of his younger brother, Bobby Deol. Sunny Deol has been treating his followers with rare photos and today, he posted one with Bobby Deol with an adorable caption. Read ahead to know more

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam Pay Stirring Tributes To Pulwama Martyrs

Sunny Deol’s throwback picture of Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol has around 925k followers on Instagram. Sunny keeps his fans entertained by posting goofy and fun pictures of himself and his family. Recently, Sunny posted a throwback picture of younger brother, Bobby Deol, with an adorable caption. His caption read, “My Bob. #littlebrother #mylove #mylife #mystrength”.

Also Read | 'No One Better Than Me When It Comes To Beating Up Someone': BJP MP Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have always been making headlines for their strong bond. Father Dharmendra and the two children have always stayed beside each other at all times. Sunny Deol very often expresses his love for his father and brother through his social media.

Also Read | Sunny Deol To Collaborate With South Director Hanu Raghavapudi For His Comeback?

Also Read | Salman Khan's Role In 'Garv: Pride & Honour' Was Offered To Sunny Deol First; Read Trivia

In fact, the trio have even appeared in various movies together. The three were first seen together sharing screen space in Anil Sharma’s Apne (2007). Later, in 2011, the three came back together for Samir Karnik’s Yamla Pagla Deewana and then for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). The three were last seen together on the big screen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.