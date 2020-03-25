Sunny Deol Donates Rs 50 Lakh From His MP Fund To Combat COVID-19 In His Constituency

Actor turned politician and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Wednesday announced that he was donating Rs 50 lakhs from his MP fund for combating the deadly COVID-19 in his constituency. As per the latest figures of the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has reported over 29 positive cases of the virus including one death.

"In order to safeguard ourselves from an epidemic like Corona and so that the health department in Gurdaspur, my Lok Sabha does not face any problem, I release a fund of ₹ 50,00,000 from my MP land so that my Gurdaspur does not face any problem in dealing with this epidemic," tweeted Sunny Deol.

Read: COVID19:Journalist In Kamal Nath PC Tests Positive, Others In Attendance To Be Quarantined

करोना जैसी महामारी के बचाव के लिए अपनी लोकसभा गुरदासपुर के सेहत विभाग को किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े इसलिए मैं अपने एमपी लैंड से ₹5000000 का फंड रिलीज करता हूं ताकि अपना हलका गुरदासपुर को इस महामारी से निपटने में किसी दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 25, 2020

Read: BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Currently In Self-isolation

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day will be applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

Read: Home Ministry To Hold Daily Emergency Meeting On Coronavirus Lockdown By Videoconferencing

Read: Punjab Police Distributes Free Milk & Food Packets To Underprivileged Amid Lockdown