Sunny Deol Seemingly Confirms The Making Of Gadar 3 To Paps | Watch

Sunny Deol was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor is basking in the success of his film Gadar 2. The actor’s recent interaction with paparazzi members has been doing rounds on the internet.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has broken several box-office records.

Several reports suggest that the film might get a sequel soon.

The film hit the big screens on August 11, along with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Sunny Deol confirms a sequel to Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was a spiritual seuquel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As Gadar 2 registers a massive business since its release, demands for the movie’s sequel have also grown. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, the lead actor of the movie Sunny Deol addressed the demand.

Sunny Deol was papped at the Mumbai airport on August 18. The actor was greeted by the media people at the airport, who congratulated him for the success of Gadar 2 and also asked him for an update on Gadar 3. To this, the actor could be heard saying, “woh bhi aayegi (that will also come soon)”. The video of the actor has been going viral.

Gadar 2 director also hints at film’s sequel

Demand for another sequel of the Sunny Deol starrer has been on the rise ever since the release of the film. Previously, at a press conference organised to celebrate the film’s success, director Anil Sharma also hinted about a sequel in the making. When asked about it, the director said, “Intezaar kariye sahab. Intezaar ka faal bahot zyada meetha hota hai jaise ki raha. Kuch vichar toh mann mein aya hai mere aur Shaktiman ji ke aur thoda intezaar kariye. Ho jayega sab. (Please wait sir. Fruits of patience are sweet, as we saw. There have been a few thoughts in the minds of me and Shaktiman ji).”

(Utkarsh Sharma plays Tara Singh's son Charanjeet in Gadar 2 | Image: Instagram/Utkarsh Sharma)

Previously his son, Utkarsh Sharma also told DNA, “Ek baar Shaktimaan ji ne tease zaroor kiya hoga, pata nahi script kab okay hogi (Shaktimaan ji had surely teased us about a story for Gadar 3 once, but we have no idea when the script will be okayed by everyone).” He also said that in the third part of the film, Jeete would have kids and Sunny Deol might play a grandfather while the story narrates the life of three generations.