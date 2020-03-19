Vicky Kaushal Is Brother Sunny Kaushal's Biggest Supporter; Read Why

Vicky Kaushal shares a close-knit bond with his brother Sunny Kaushal. The two often appear at events and red carpets together. Vicky Kaushal also happens to be the biggest cheerleader and supporter of his younger brother Sunny Kaushal as the latter debuted a little later than Vicky. Here are some pictures and videos that are proof that Vicky Kaushal knows no boundaries when supporting his brother.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post about his brother's film

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal starred in The Forgotten Army. The film was inspired by the real-life incidents of 1944's Imphal's Azad Hind Army. As the name suggests, the film is about a forgotten incident in history. Vicky Kaushal made sure that his support lies with his brother while portraying such a story.

Vicky Kaushal's birthday wishes for brother Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has dug up childhood pictures of Sunny and himself. He makes sure that his brother gets enough love on these days. He shared cute unseen pictures of Sunny Kaushal.

Every time Sunny Kaushal ventured into new projects, Vicky Kaushal made sure that he is there for his little brother's celebration. Vicky showered his best wishes for Sunny's projects, be it his debut project or the latest dance flick Bhangra Pa Le. Vicky shared his thoughtful words every time. Check out what Vicky shared for his brother.

