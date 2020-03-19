The Debate
The Debate
Vicky Kaushal Is Brother Sunny Kaushal's Biggest Supporter; Read Why

Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal does not hold back from supporting his little brother Sunny Kaushal. See pictures and watch videos of the former supporting latter

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shares a close-knit bond with his brother Sunny Kaushal. The two often appear at events and red carpets together. Vicky Kaushal also happens to be the biggest cheerleader and supporter of his younger brother Sunny Kaushal as the latter debuted a little later than Vicky. Here are some pictures and videos that are proof that Vicky Kaushal knows no boundaries when supporting his brother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Sidharth Malhotra's Uber-cool Jacket Looks: Which Is Your Favourite?

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post about his brother's film

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal starred in The Forgotten Army. The film was inspired by the real-life incidents of 1944's Imphal's Azad Hind Army. As the name suggests, the film is about a forgotten incident in history. Vicky Kaushal made sure that his support lies with his brother while portraying such a story. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Works Hard From Home, Shares Glimpse Of His 'quarantine Stack', See Pic

Vicky Kaushal's birthday wishes for brother Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has dug up childhood pictures of Sunny and himself. He makes sure that his brother gets enough love on these days. He shared cute unseen pictures of Sunny Kaushal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Starrers Like 'Zubaan' And 'Geek Out' That Went Unnoticed

Every time Sunny Kaushal ventured into new projects, Vicky Kaushal made sure that he is there for his little brother's celebration. Vicky showered his best wishes for Sunny's projects, be it his debut project or the latest dance flick Bhangra Pa Le. Vicky shared his thoughtful words every time. Check out what Vicky shared for his brother. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Dapper Red Carpet Outfits To Amp Up One's Style Game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 

 

First Published:
