Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal's Bro-moments That Are Loved By Fans!

Actor Vicky Kaushal is a popular name in Bollywood and it seems like his younger brother Sunny Kaushal is stepping in his brother's shoes. Although Sunny Kaushal has reportedly said that he does not want to be called as Vicky Kaushal's brother and wants recognition of his own, he does look up to his brother as an inspiration. The two brothers share an amazing bond and these pictures and videos prove it.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's brotherly moments

Sunny Kaushal recently featured in Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army as an army officer. Ever since the series released, it looks like Vicky Kaushal cannot stop praising his baby brother. Vicky Kaushal recently shared a picture of the poster and wrote a long caption along with it. In the caption, he wrote that a few years ago while the two brothers were struggling actors, they would record each other's audition tapes and critic each other.

He further wrote that he cannot believe how far his brother has come and to see him so confident and flourishing fills his heart with happiness and awe. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal has also been promoting his brother's series on Instagram and has also been appearing in promotional videos.

The Kaushal brothers even take vacations together and keep sharing pictures and videos. The duo recently visited Singapore and pictures from their vacation set brother goals. They shared a slow-motion video of them strolling around in Singapore that went viral online. Sunny Kaushal will be seen in movies like Shiddat and Hudrang meanwhile Vicky Kaushal will be seen promoting his movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht.

