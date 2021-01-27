Abu Dhabi T10: Delhi Bulls Name Sunny Leone As Brand Ambassador, Dwayne Bravo To Lead Team

Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Delhi Bulls have retained Hindi film actor Sunny Leone as the official brand ambassador of the side for the upcoming edition of the cricketing extravaganza. Leone, who was appointed as the brand ambassador of the franchise in October 2019, is all set to reprise her role for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The tournament is set to begin on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Graeme Swann controversially takes dig at Virender Sehwag, calls Virat Kohli 'Patient'

Delhi Bulls retain Sunny Leone as brand ambassador for Abud Dhabi T10 Legaue 2021

Delhi Bulls on Monday launched their team’s jersey for the fourth edition of the shortest format of the game. The jersey launch was a unique event which involved a live virtual engagement with Leone, donning the new team graphics. The franchise's fans from all across the globe got the opportunity to witness captain Dwayne Bravo sporting the new jersey which had the logos of sponsors such as Spartan News, Urbo Body Spray Dafa News, and Mashreq New Biz on it.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag turns back the clock, delights fans with classic upper cut in Dubai: WATCH

The Abu Dhabi T10, which was originally scheduled to be played from November 18-29 had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now be played from January 28 to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The league will feature all the eight teams that participated in the third edition of the competition last year. The tournament opener will see defending champions Maratha Arabians locking horns with Northern Warriors. Delhi Bulls, who will be led by Dwayne Bravoc, will start their Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign on January 28 against Bangla Tigers.

Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming

Following the details regarding Abu Dhabi T10 schedule, let's take a look at where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 live streaming. According to a report by InsideSport, Eros Now recently announced a streaming partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 League. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will live stream the tournament in countries like Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada. In India, the tournament will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3, Sony LIV.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag recalls comical 2018 Ravi Shastri goof-up to explain Rishabh Pant's impact

Other than this, Eros Now has also agreed to sponsor Team Abu Dhabi. According to the report, Eros Now aims to create a deeper connection with its subscribers in the Middle East and 12 significant international markets that widely follow Indian content and cricket by live streaming the entire cricket tournament that features some of the best international players. All 12 countries can access all the live games and highlights of Abu Dhabi T10 at no additional costs.

Delhi Bulls squad 2021

Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo (C), Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

ALSO READ | Abu Dhabi T10 locks in top Indian brand as sponsors despite COVID-19 ahead of Jan 28 start

SOURCE: DELHI BULLS TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.