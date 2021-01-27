Sunny Leone Plays Cricket In Kerala, Quips 'Should I Face England?'; Watch Video

On Tuesday evening, Sunny Leone, who is currently in Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of the reality show, Splitsvilla, took some time off and played cricket with her friends. She took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself, in which she was seen playing the sport in a park. In the clip, she was seen hitting the ball into the distance with ease. Not to miss how her son was playing around her. However, it was her caption that stole the show.

Sunny Leone asked, "Should I pack my kit to face England?" and went on to use the hashtag- Indian cricket team. The actor spent some quality time at Poovar Island in Kerala. As soon as Sunny Leone's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Awesome", whereas another fan penned, "Yes, you should." Many simply dropped laughter emoticons on her video. Meanwhile, it was on January 15 when Sunny and Rannvijay Singha kick-started the shooting of the upcoming season of MTV's show, which is set to begin from February end.

Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala

Earlier, Sunny dropped another video in which she was playing football in the garden. Sharing the same, she quipped that she not only has a pretty face but she's also got the skills as well. The One Night Stand actor donned a pretty white tee and teamed her outfit with denim. She tied a neat hair bun and wore minimal makeup. One of her fans joked, "Ohhoo I got a new partner for a goal team!".

On the work front, Sunny recently began shooting for her upcoming movie, Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. "Watch and see the story unfold with the beautiful Sonnalli Seygall," she wrote. She shared many BTS videos while practising boxing. She also penned a note for her trainer who made her look amazing and made her do the things that are too dangerous. She added, "Takes a lot of strength to come to set put a wig on and play a female with confidence. So to all the HATERS how brave and confident are you to do something out of your comfort zone???."

