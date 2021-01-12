Sunny Leone Shares A Video From The Sets Of 'Anamika', Asks 'Darr Ke Aage...........?'

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram, just a while ago today on January 12, 2021, and shared a video form the sets of her show, Anamika. The video is from a stunt sequence and the actor is heard saying that she is scared. Take a look at the post know what fans have to say:

Also Read: Sunny Leone Enjoys Herself At The Beach In Goa, Bids Adieu To 2020 With A Unique Caption

Sunny Leone says ‘Darr Lagg Raha Hai’ as she goes to perform stunts

Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Anamika, and it seems that there are quite a lot of action sequences in the show. The actor shared a short video from the sets on her Instagram today on January 12, 2021, in a grey jumpsuit, and she is heart saying ‘Darr Lagg Raha Hai’ with a nervous face, but quickly pulls a brave façade and walks towards the camera.

She wrote along with the post, “Darr ke Aage...........?". The post has been liked quite a lot and already has 173k likes within 2 hours of being shared. Fans are excited to see Sunny in this avatar on-screen and have showered love in the comments, take a look.

Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Also Read: Sunny Leone Shares Action Video From 'Anamika', Praises Director Vikram Bhatt

Sunny Leone’s appreciation post

Sunny’s role in the upcoming project is an action-packed one and thus she seems to be using a body double for the same. In a recent IG post, the actor wrote a note of appreciation for Yasar Munir, who is playing her body-double alongside a video and picture with him.

She penned, “This is my appreciation post - This talented young man has made me look so amazing doing the things that are too dangerous to do unless trained. Thank you so much @yasar_munir for your hard work! And the message you sent was beyond sweet. Takes a lot of strength to come to set put a wig on and play a female with confidence. So to all the HATERS how brave and confident are you to do something out of your comfort zone??? ðŸ…ðŸ…ðŸ…I’m proud of You Yasar!”.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Shares A Fun Video Of Having 'Masti On Sets'; Watch

Also Read: Sunny Leone Introduces Her Character Tina In MX Player's Next Series 'Bullets'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.