Sunny Leone Shares A Video From The Sets Of 'Anamika', Asks 'Darr Ke Aage...........?'

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram, just a while ago today on January 12, 2021, and shared a video form the sets of her show, Anamika. The video is from a stunt sequence and the actor is heard saying that she is scared. Take a look at the post know what fans have to say:
Sunny Leone is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Anamika, and it seems that there are quite a lot of action sequences in the show. The actor shared a short video from the sets on her Instagram today on January 12, 2021, in a grey jumpsuit, and she is heart saying ‘Darr Lagg Raha Hai’ with a nervous face, but quickly pulls a brave façade and walks towards the camera.
She wrote along with the post, “Darr ke Aage...........?". The post has been liked quite a lot and already has 173k likes within 2 hours of being shared. Fans are excited to see Sunny in this avatar on-screen and have showered love in the comments, take a look.
Sunny’s role in the upcoming project is an action-packed one and thus she seems to be using a body double for the same. In a recent IG post, the actor wrote a note of appreciation for Yasar Munir, who is playing her body-double alongside a video and picture with him.
She penned, “This is my appreciation post - This talented young man has made me look so amazing doing the things that are too dangerous to do unless trained. Thank you so much @yasar_munir for your hard work! And the message you sent was beyond sweet. Takes a lot of strength to come to set put a wig on and play a female with confidence. So to all the HATERS how brave and confident are you to do something out of your comfort zone??? ðŸ…ðŸ…ðŸ…I’m proud of You Yasar!”.
