Sunny Leone Alerts Fans About A Fake Event In Maldives Happening In Her Name

Sunny Leone took to her Twitter handle to warn her fans about a fake event happening on her name. The event organisers have put Sunny Leone's image on the event happening in Maldives from 19th to 22nd February in 2021 and are demanding Rs. 95,000 for the same.

There have been cases in the past where Bollywood celebrities have warned against such people and Sunny Leone did the same. "Please do not Entertain this person @AsYouPlan as he is trying scam money using my name!!! Fool!!!!," Sunny wrote on Twitter and attached images of the fake event.

Please do not Entertain this person @AsYouPlan as he is trying scam money using my name!!! Fool!!!! #ScamAlert pic.twitter.com/wl1om9JKrJ — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 11, 2020

Netizens React

you should take legal action against him — RamThakurयुवा सोच (@RamThakurYUVA) December 11, 2020

OMG. I have reported on it — Qaiser Sayyed (@QaiserSayyed1) December 11, 2020

BLOCKED BLOCKED BLOCKED💯💢💢💢 — Ananthakrishnan V M (@Anantha34275904) December 12, 2020

Thank you Sunny for informing me about this scammer. There are many scammers on facebook, twitter and instagram using the fake accounts of the artists for their scamming purposes. They should be stopped Sunny — Ashik Ihsan (@AshikIhsan) December 11, 2020

Sunny Leone has performed as ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in a song from the film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The teaser of the song had been released recently and she had conveyed her excitement for it. She is also one of the hosts of the reality show Splitsvilla, which is gearing up for the next season.

