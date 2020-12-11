Sunny Leone Talks About Social Media Toxicity, Says ‘We’re Just Messed Up Right Now’

Actress Sunny Leone recently voiced her opinion on the growing toxicity on social media. Though the internet space is used to help and connect with people in need, yet the Laila Main Laila actress shares that it’s time that people get back to spreading happy and positive vibes in that space. During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, she throws light on the fact that the social media place needs to serve the purpose of whoever it is that is posting things online and not involve the rest who are not associated with the purpose.

Sunny Leone talks about social media toxicity

Elucidating further, she said that she is not happy about what’s going on but there is nothing that one can do about it. She feels that everybody is angry and upset about what’s going on. There seems to be some amount of discrimination or things that have hurt people about the ways that they were treated. Sunny reveals she feels bullying, mistreatments and all such type of negative behavior just comes around on social media and that it is a chain of nasty behavior.

Read: Sunny Leone Is Looking Like A Dream While Strolling Around In Mumbai; View Pics

Read: See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

Talking about bringing a change in the way people use social media, Sunny said that the only way possible is when people can actually change one person’s view at a time and bring positivity back in their lives. Giving an example of her social media handle, the actress shares that she hopes that when people check her social media handle, it brings some amount of happiness and joy in their life. Sunny says that nobody wants to be a part of such negativity that’s out on the platform.

The 39-year-old actress spoke opened up about her personal choice and mentioned that she avoids reading all the comments as the negative ones aren’t truly worth it and feel better to just ignore or block them. She feels that at this point in time amid the pandemic, all the people are fragile mentally.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress came back to Mumbai a little over a month ago. Sunny who was last seen in her own biographical show on Zee5, namely Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, has hinted at the beginning of a "new adventure" through her Instagram account on the day she boarded the flight for Mumbai. The actress, model and businesswoman flew back to LA for a period of six months.

Read: Sunny Leone Slays In 'black N Yellow' Athleisure; Fans In Love With Her Look

Read: Sunny Leone Expresses Being 'lost In Time' And Reminisces About Her Shooting Life

(Image credit: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.