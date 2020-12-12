Sunny Leone Reacts Sportingly As Student Names Her As Mother In Admit Card

Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone might have only done a song together, but that seemed to have played on a student's mind as he named them as parents on his admit card for an examination. After the former had quipped over the incident, now the actress reacted to the news with laughter as well. Sunny termed the student as ‘awesome’ and hailed his ‘dreams’.

Sunny Leone reacts to being named as mother on student’s admit card

A student of Bihar University had named Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents in his admit card for BA honours course. Reacting to a photograph of it, the Ragini MMS star wrote that the kid was ‘awesome’ and quipped over his ‘way to dream big.’

This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha https://t.co/VEkTnsv4VT — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 12, 2020

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had also joked over it, that he was sure the student was not his kid.

It is not the first time that Sunny Leone's name appeared on a university document. Previously, she had featured as a topper on a Bihar junior engineer exam. She also was a part of the merit list for admission to a college in Kolkata.

The latter incident had also happened this year in August. Sunny had a sporting reaction to it then too, joking that she hoped to meet them in class.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜œ — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Sunny Leone on the professional front

Sunny Leone has performed as ‘Marathi Mulgi’ in a song from the film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The teaser of the song had been released recently and she had conveyed her excitement for it. She is also one of the hosts of the reality show Splitsvilla, which is gearing up for the next season.

