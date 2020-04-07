Sunny Leone & Mandana Karimi’s Dance Moves Amid The Lockdown Is Unmissable

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to sharer a fun video wherein she can be seen breaking into a dance with her close friend Mandana Karimi.

Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi can be seen breaking into a fun dance

Sunny Leone also had a pretty apt caption for the dance video with Mandana Karimi. Sunny Leone wrote how she, along with her friend Mandana Karimi, cannot 'help' themselves. Sunny Leone also hinted to her fans that they can watch the entire video on her Youtube channel. Take a look at Sunny Leone and Mandana Karimi's dance video.

It seems like Sunny Leone has been making the most of her coronavirus lockdown and is also keeping her fans entertained in the process. Sunny Leone recently also revealed to an esteemed publication about how she is coping up with the coronavirus lockdown. The Ek Paheli Leela actor said that life has inevitably changed and slowed down for everyone across the world.

Sunny Leone revealed about her life post the coronavirus lockdown

However, Sunny added that her three children keep her along with her husband Daniel Weber and their nanny busy half of the time. She added how she along with her husband work together to keep the entire house clean. Sunny Leone had recently shared an adorable video wherein her children can be seen cutely loitering around their building compound. Check out her video.

