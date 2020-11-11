Sunny Leone Back In Work Mode; Says 'Bollywood Glamour Is Back In My Life'

Actor Sunny Leone has brought back the 'Bollywood glamour' in her life, her latest Instagram post suggests. The actor shared a picture on her feed wearing a glittery dress on November 10. Take a look at the picture.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram post

The Jism 2 actor has taken to her Instagram, as she shared a photo of her slipping into work mode. Leone sat on a platform wearing a blue glitter dress with minimal makeup. Her caption suggests that she is finally back to filming after the COVID-19 lockdown. Her caption read, “Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!!!” Her followers have dropped a series of comments on the post, which has 761k likes so far. Have a look.

Sunny Leone has also shared two more of her behind-the-scenes and picture with her styling and makeup team. The actor hasn’t disclosed which project is she working on yet but has 4 projects lined up ahead. She shared a video while getting ready from her vanity, with which she wrote, “Back to work.... with @jeetihairtstylist and @kin_vanity.”



She also shared a picture after getting dressed, with all of her team. The actor wore a black mesh dress, with a statement belt, curly hair, sparkly earring, and a bold red lip. Along with the picture, Sunny wrote, “Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... ðŸ™ŠðŸ™ˆðŸ™ŠðŸ™ˆ But happy to see my team!” and tagged her team.

On the work front

Sunny Leone was last seen on screen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019, as she made a special appearance in the song Battiyaan Bujhaado. Her upcoming films include a Tamil flick called Veeramadevi, as well as two Hindi Telugu bilingual movies Koka Kola and Helen. In the latter, she portrays the role of Naina. She will also appear in a Malayalam movie, Rangeela which will mark her debut in the Malayalam film industry.

