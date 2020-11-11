Sunny Leone Back In Work Mode; Says 'Bollywood Glamour Is Back In My Life'

Quick links:
Actor Sunny Leone has brought back the 'Bollywood glamour' in her life, her latest Instagram post suggests. The actor shared a picture on her feed wearing a glittery dress on November 10. Take a look at the picture.
The Jism 2 actor has taken to her Instagram, as she shared a photo of her slipping into work mode. Leone sat on a platform wearing a blue glitter dress with minimal makeup. Her caption suggests that she is finally back to filming after the COVID-19 lockdown. Her caption read, “Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!!!” Her followers have dropped a series of comments on the post, which has 761k likes so far. Have a look.
Sunny Leone has also shared two more of her behind-the-scenes and picture with her styling and makeup team. The actor hasn’t disclosed which project is she working on yet but has 4 projects lined up ahead. She shared a video while getting ready from her vanity, with which she wrote, “Back to work.... with @jeetihairtstylist and @kin_vanity.”
She also shared a picture after getting dressed, with all of her team. The actor wore a black mesh dress, with a statement belt, curly hair, sparkly earring, and a bold red lip. Along with the picture, Sunny wrote, “Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... ðŸ™ŠðŸ™ˆðŸ™ŠðŸ™ˆ But happy to see my team!” and tagged her team.
Sunny Leone was last seen on screen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019, as she made a special appearance in the song Battiyaan Bujhaado. Her upcoming films include a Tamil flick called Veeramadevi, as well as two Hindi Telugu bilingual movies Koka Kola and Helen. In the latter, she portrays the role of Naina. She will also appear in a Malayalam movie, Rangeela which will mark her debut in the Malayalam film industry.
