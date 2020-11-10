Sunny Leone Shows How She Protects Herself Between Shots Without Ruining Her Makeup

Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to share a glamorous picture of herself wearing a see-through face mask. Along with the picture, the actor also revealed how she stays protected between shots without ruining her make-up. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared a picture of her looking all glamorous. The actor can be seen sporting a black netted dress. She opted for a curly hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, blush pink highlighter and red lips. The actor can also be seen taking necessary precautions by wearing a mask which is also helping her makeup from smudging. One can also see the elaborate set up in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to reveal details about the picture. She wrote, “Staying protected between shots without destroying my makeup :)”. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post below.

As soon as Sunny Leone shared the post on her Instagram handle, fans were quick to flood the comment section with heaps praise and lovely comments. The post also received several likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to compliment the post, while some went on to talk about how stunning Sunny looked in the pic. Some of the users also commented with happy and stunned emojis. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous”. While the other one said, “how fancyyy”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to share a photo with her team from her vanity. In the picture, everyone was seen masked as they happily posed for the camera. The actor looked decked up as she was all set to shoot for her upcoming venture. Along with the picture, she also wrote, "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!". The actor also tagged her team members in the caption. On November 6, the actor returned to Mumbai after a 6-month long sabbatical. Check out the post below.

