Sunny Leone 'happy' To See Her Team In Mumbai Amid Pandemic, Shares Pic From Vanity

On Monday night, Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a photo with her team from her vanity. Everyone was seen masked as they happily posed for the camera. Sunny looked decked up as she was all set to shoot for her upcoming venture. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!". Sunny went on to tag her team members in the caption. On November 6, the Ek Paheli Leela actor returned to Mumbai after a good long break of 6 months.

Sunny: 'Happy to see my team'

Not only this, but she also shared a video in which she was seen getting ready in her vanity van. Her stylists were doing her makeup while she sat down on a chair. Sunny made some goofy expressions as she enjoyed getting dressed up with her team. She pulled off a plain t-shirt with pastel-coloured pants. Several fans wished her luck and also asked her to stay safe. Sunny Leone's video was flooded with comments in no time. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Back to work".

Sunny Leone returned to Mumbai after casting her vote in America. After she voted, she posted a quirky photo with her husband and wrote, "The suspense is killing me". More so, she also celebrated Halloween with her friends and family in the US. "Happy Halloween!! I hope everyone had fun this year... my most favourite Holiday of the year. Daniel and I got dressed to do a whole lot of NOTHING!! Lol, But we still had a great time," she wrote on Instagram. While Sunny dressed up as a blue doll with pink hair, Daniel Weber sported a quirky pair of sunglasses and pulled off a loose shirt. Sunny Leone's photos garnered a lot of attention on the internet.

The One Night Stand actor often shares glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. During her stay in the US, she did some painting with her kids, took them to a zoo, and also enjoyed a day at the beach. More so, the family of five also celebrated Rakshabandhan together.

