Sunny Leone Expresses Her 'mood' As She Stuns In Casual Look In Recent Picture

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her. The actor was seen posing as she glammed up in a white vest and rugged denim. Keeping a poker face, she was spotted flaunting her long hair and minimal makeup in the picture. Sunny Leone’s look was completed with chunky hoop earrings.

The actor posted the picture and captioned it ‘mood’. Fans in huge number complimented Sunny Leone for her picture. Giorgia Andriani also took to the comment section to appreciate Sunny’s picture as she wrote, “So beautiful”. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram picture:

Sunny Leone returns to Mumbai

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle on November 5 and informed her fans about her return to Mumbai after six months. She wrote, “After 6 months, it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!”. Sunny was seen wearing a blue cardigan with a matching jacket and a pair of cool shades. Going with the new normal, she was seen wearing a black mask sitting inside the plane.

The actor went to her Los Angeles home with her hubby Daniel Weber and her kids in May due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown in India. She shared a post on Mother’s Day to express why she wanted to leave India and how she could look after her family in the US. She wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”.

After six months, when things are getting back to normal, the actor is gearing up for a 'new adventure' in Mumbai. Sunny Leone is quite active on Instagram updating fans about her personal and professional life on social media. Leone's photos with her husband and kids are a treat for her fans. In another post, she was recently seen celebrating Halloween with her family wearing colourful costumes. On her work front, she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, making a special appearance in a song. Currently, as per Pinkvilla, Sunny has a few South projects lined up which includes Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

