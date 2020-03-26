Sunny Leone Turned Into 'Marathi Mulgi' On Gudi Padwa; Check Post

To celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. One of the celebrities among them was Sunny Leone. She posted a gorgeous photo of herself and fans could not stop gushing over it. Take a look at Sunny Leone's post.

Sunny Leone turns into a Marathi Mulgi

The actress donned a Maharashtrian-style orange saree with gold ornaments. In the picture, she can been seen standing in front of Lord Ganesh's statue. In her caption, she asked her fans to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus crisis. Since there is a 21-day lockdown, the actor also shared a video of her workout routine with her workout partner Ushma Mehta. The actor also uploaded an image with her family where she and her family were seen taking precautions against Coronavirus.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the song Battiyan Bujhado. The song was from the film Motichoor Chaknachoor that starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. The film released in November last year. The actor will be seen in the upcoming movie Veeramahadevi that is directed by Vadivudaiyan. However, the release date of the film is postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis. The film was first scheduled to release on April 27, 2020. Furthermore, she also has another upcoming project Rangeela that is directed by Santhosh Nair. The film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2020, and the release date of the same might get delayed as per speculations. However, there is no official announcement of the same yet.

