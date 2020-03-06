Sunny Leone Shows Her Fans The Reality Of Working Out In THIS Video

Sunny Leone is one of the most beautiful stars in Bollywood. She is known for her dance numbers in films. Apart from appearing in music videos, Sunny Leone has also acted in various films too. Sunny Leone is quite active on social media and never fails to give her fans the latest updates about her life. Recently the actor took to her Instagram to share a video that showed the reality of workouts.

Sunny Leone is a fitness freak. Sunny Leone is known as the fittest stars of Bollywood. She regularly posts her workout videos that inspire her fans to hit the gym. In the video that she shared on her Instagram, she can be seen doing EMS training for the very first time. In the caption, she opened up about her experience of doing the EMS workout.

She said that everyone always shows the perfect side of the workouts. She said that it is not the case and this is the reality. She said that working out is very difficult and takes a lot of struggle. Talking about her EMS training she said that it is her first time doing this and she hopes to get better at it . She thanked her trainer for keeping her motivated and helping her stay in shape.

Sunny Leone made her debut in Bollywood with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She then went on to appear in many films and music videos that became popular. Her item number Laila Main Laila from Raees was well-received among fans despite it being a remake of the song first made in 1980 film Qurbani. She will be next seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Kokakola.

