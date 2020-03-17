Sunny Leone Shares A 'masked' Family Photograph Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Sunny Leone, over the years, has become one of the most famous stars in Bollywood. Since her entry into Bigg Boss and later into films, fans of the actor have grown ever since. She is also the owner of her own brand of beauty products. Sunny is a dedicated family woman and often keeps her followers updated by posting pictures with her kids.

Sunny Leone shares a "masked" family photograph on her Instagram account

Sunny recently shared a picture of her whole family wearing masks. Sunny, along with her husband Daniel, posed with their three children in masks. Sunny Leone in the caption mentioned how sad she felt about the current situation regarding the Coronavirus. She also said that these measures are necessary and therefore need to be taken seriously.

Sunny then went on to mention that she is training her toddlers to wear the mask daily in order to prevent them from catching any major sickness. Sunny Leones’s kids looked adorable in their masks and specs as they posed for the picture. Sunny Leone’s family has often made it to her Instagram as she keeps posting the latest happenings in their life.

Sunny Leone's photos are mostly filled with things from her life and various shoots, however, she does find the time for her family. Sunny Leone's Instagram message with her family was received well by her followers as they understood the awareness she is trying to spread. Some fans in the comments also asked Sunny Leone's family to be safe and to take care during this pandemic.

