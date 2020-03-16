Sunny Leone Shares Picture In A Majestic Black Gown, Says ‘it's Okay To Stare’

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood today. She stepped into mainstream Indian cinema with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Apart from the Hindi film industry, Sunny Leone has also featured in several films down South. In the last seven years, Sunny has acted in over 20 films.

In addition to acing her game in the acting industry, Sunny Leone is very popular on social media as well. Her fashion statements have never ceased to amaze fans. She is known for her uber-stylish looks that make the fashion police turn.

Sunny Leone’s latest black gown look

Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her latest evening outing. Sunny looked ravishing in a black, shimmery gown. The gown had a bodycon fit with a backless design.

Sunny Leone had tied her hair up into a sleek bun. She opted to pair the outfit with studded golden earrings. Sunny was also wearing makeup from her beauty line, Star Struck.

Check out Sunny Leone’s post here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala. She was also seen in a special dance sequence for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor for the song, Battiyan Bujhaado. She also had a special dance number in the Mammotty starrer Madhura Raja for the song, Moha Mundiri.

Sunny Leone has an interesting line up of projects in 2020 starting with Vadivudaiyan’s Tamil historical drama, Veeramadevi. She will also be seen making her Malayalam film debut with Santhosh Nair’s Rangeela. Both films are currently in the filming stage and are expected to hit the theatres later this year.

