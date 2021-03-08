Sunny Leone Exclaims 'it Is Time To Roar'; Narrates Her Unfiltered Journey To 'dream Life'

Actor-entrepreneur Sunny Leone, on the occasion of International Women's day, took to her social media handle and shared a video to give an unfiltered peek into the journey of her success. Interestingly, Sunny Leone's video was divided into two parts while Katy Perry's song Roar was playing in the background. In the first part of the video, Sunny pointed out things that acted as an obstacle in her journey.

Speaking about one such instances, Sunny recalled the time when she received hate emails at the age of 21, judgemental and sexiest comments and no help or offers from the film fraternity. As the video progressed further, Leone said that she managed to achieve her "dream life" and the list of her achievements included delivering the all-time blockbuster song Baby Doll, having a beautiful family, and starting her own makeup line.

Interestingly, in the first part of the video, Sunny was seen decked up in a blue dress while in the second part, she can be seen dancing in a night suit. As the video came to its end, the Sunny's video read, "I am proud of who I am / I am a self-made woman". Instagramming the video, the 39-year-old actor urged her female fans and followers to go unfiltered about their stories. "Ladies, it is time to ROAR!", wrote the actor.

Sunny's unfiltered journey of success

Within a couple of hours, the Ek Paheli Leela actor's video-post managed to attract the attention of her Insta fam as it bagged more than 800k views and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emoticons. On the other hand, popular actor Bijay J Anand also lauded the actor and wrote, "Every human being who knows you in person respects you, looks up to you and I for one, am so very proud of you and your achievements". Meanwhile, Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall added, "And a beautiful human being". Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani dropped a heart and wrote, "Sunny you're the best".

