Sunny Leone Is 'Back In Black'; Shares A Compilation Of Pictures Ahead Of 'Splitsvilla X3'

Sunny Leone is all set to host another season of the dating reality shows Splitsvilla X3 which premieres on MTV on March 6, 2021. As the audiences eagerly wait for the makers to release the list of contestants for the upcoming season, Sunny Leone is busy treating them with her looks as well as BTS from the show. Read along to take a look at her recent pictures here.

Also Read: Sunny Leone And Family Enjoy Kerala Sadya Meal In Traditional Outfits; See Pictures

Sunny Leone shares pictures as she slays a black ensemble

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram a while ago on March 3, 2021, to share a compilation video of pictures of her in a black ensemble. She wore a pair of black high waist pants, with an off-shoulder black crop top. For accessories, she wore chunky silver necklaces, with her hair styled in waves and left open, to which she added red lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Leone kept her caption simple and wrote, “Back in black!!” and further added her outfit and styling details. The post has over 286k views and has been liked more than 129k times, so far. Comments are full of compliments and heart emojis for Sunny, take a look at some of them here.

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia's New Instagram Reel Video Has Hilarious 'Sunny Leone' Twist; Watch

More about Splitsvilla X3

Leone will be back on screen from Saturday, March 6, 2021, as she gets back to hosting the new season of Splitsvilla with co-host Rannvijay Singh. This is the thirteenth season of the reality dating show, and the list of contestants is eagerly awaited by its avid fans. Sunny was recently in Kerala, at the Poovar Islands where she was filming for the show.

Leone has been sharing BTS pictures as well as posters on her feed to keep the excitement intact amongst the viewers. The first trailer of the show was shared on February 6 on Instagram and another poster on February 9, 2021. Sunny wrote with the trailer, “Are you ready to witness 2 sides of love with @rannvijaysingha & me? #SplitsvillaX3 starts 6th March, 7 PM on @mtvindia! See you soon @mtvsplitsvilla” as her caption. Take a look at the trailer below.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Says 'marry Me' As She Stuns In White Gown, Here's What Fans Have To Say

Also Read: Sunny Leone Shows How She Found Husband Daniel In Fun Video; 'Found Him This Way'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.