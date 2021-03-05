Sunny Leone Shares New Promo Of 'Splitsvilla X3', Looks Glam In Red-gold Ensemble

Sunny Leone has kept the fans pepped by sharing BTS pics and promos for the upcoming season of the dating reality show titled SplitsvillaX3. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a promo that features her in a completely different avatar as she explores the Poovar Islands in Kerala where the show has been filmed. Read along to take a look at the video.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Is 'Back In Black'; Shares A Compilation Of Pictures Ahead Of 'Splitsvilla X3'

Sunny Leone shares another promo of SplitsvillaX3

Splitsvilla returns with its thirteenth season, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, and will air on MTV at 7 pm. The reality dating show will be hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone for the sixth time consecutively. The hosts have been sharing promos and updates constantly, to keep the viewers excited about the show.

In a recent Instagram post, Sunny Leone shared a promo where she is seen donning quite a different outfit. The actor wore a red and gold ensemble, which resembled those of fisherwomen in the Maharashtra and South Indian region. The video featured clips of Sunny walking amidst the forests and then on a boat, as she soaked in the Kerala sun. The current season was shot at the Poovar Islands near Trivandrum in Kerala.

Along with the video, Sunny wrote, “Are you ready to witness the 2 sides of Love? @mtvsplitsvilla #SplitsvillaX3 starts tomorrow at 7 pm on @mtvindia!! #SunnyLeone #MtvSplitsvilla @rannvijaysingha @voot”. The post has been liked by 225k people so far, while fans have left a series of heart and fire emojis in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Says 'marry Me' As She Stuns In White Gown, Here's What Fans Have To Say

Sunny had also shared closeup shots in the same outfit earlier on her feed, in a post on February 19, 2021. This was from the time when she was still in Kerala shooting for the show, the post was a series of seven images. Sunny had gone for a less makeup look, adding red bangles, gold jhumkas and anklets for accessories. In her caption, Sunny wrote, “In love with God's own country - #Kerala” followed by the heart eyes emoji.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 13: Sunny Leone Claims Rannvijay Singha Has Her Back, Shares Proof

Also read: Sunny Leone And Family Enjoy Kerala Sadya Meal In Traditional Outfits; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.