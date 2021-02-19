Sunny Leone Goes All Traditional In Kerala, Says 'in Love With God's Own Country'

On Friday morning, Sunny Leone enjoyed a boat ride in Kerala. She pulled off a traditional attire and shared a series of photos on Instagram. Sunny is in "love with God's own country, Kerala". She left her naturally open and opted for a bindi. She wore a raw silk blouse and teamed it with a skirt. She also posted some close-up pics of herself in which she flaunted her makeup. As soon as Sunny Leone's photos were up on the internet, her followers rushed to drop comments on them. Many flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Sunny is currently in Kerala, shooting for the upcoming season of MTV's reality show, Splitsvilla.

Sunny goes all traditional in Kerala

It was on February 9 when Leone shared a brand new poster of Splitsvilla X3 and revealed the show's release date. The poster featured Sunny and Rannvijay in a sketched avatar. While the Ek Paheli Leela actor was seen holding a bunch of cards, Rannvijay on the other hand was holding an arrow. In the caption, she wrote, “Love ke cards honge kiske haath main!”, which translates to, "The love of cards will be in whose hands?". Sunny added that MTV Splitsvilla X3 is all set to premiere from March 6, 2021, from 7 pm onwards. She has been sharing many BTS pics from the sets of the show, amping up the expectations of the audience.

Earlier, Sunny dropped a video in which she showed what the team of Splitsvilla eats on the sets. In the 1-minute 42-second clip, Sunny also revealed that she doesn't eat meat and that all the potatoes were over. She panned the camera and showed how the pastries look like. Apart from this, she shared glimpses from her cricket and football sessions in Kerala. Sunny was in Mumbai in December to shoot for her upcoming movie, Anamika. The movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall. Apart from this, she also essayed the role of Tina in the MX Original Series titled Bullets.

