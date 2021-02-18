'Bagheera' Trailer Launch Date And Prabhu Deva's Look Released; Read The Details

Bollywood choreographer Prabhu Deva will soon be starring in director Adhik Ravichandran's Bagheera. The music label Think Music India took to its social media handles to announce the release date of the Tamil's movie's teaser. Fans are going gaga over the news of Bagheera trailer release date and Prabhu Deva's look in the poster.

In the caption, the music label asked fans to gear up for the release of Bagheera trailer. Think Music India has announced that Bagheera trailer will be released by Maari star Dhanush on February 19, 2021. In the poster, Prabhu Deva is seen sporting longer hair than his usual hairstyle.

He is wearing a brightly coloured shirt with tan-brown wristbands. His look appears to be inspired by 1960s American culture. In the poster, Prabhu Deva is lifting his index finger which has a keyring on it, accessorised with a watch keychain. Fans reacted with several hearts and fire emojis, expressing their excitement for the trailer's release.

On February 14, 2020, Dhanush released the first look fo the movie. In the first look, Prabhu Deva appeared bald with drops of blood on it. He also wore a goggle with three lenses. The background was covered with eyeballs giving the poster a spooky look. Dhanush called the look "extremely impressive" and introduced Prabhu Deva as his good friend.

Recently, reports claimed that Prabhu Deva would be romancing five heroines in Bagheera which was confirmed by the movie's director, Adhik Ravichandran. The psycho mystery thriller movie, Bagheera, will star Amrya Dastur and Gayathrie Shankar as female leads, and three other debutants. The movie was originally supposed to be titled Kadhalan Returns but was changed to the name of the director's favourite fictional character from The Jungle Book.

More on Prabhu Deva's movies

Prabhu Deva was last seen in Pon Manickavel, which released on February 21, 2020. His next movie includes Oomai Vizhigal and Theal, to be released in October 2022. Both movies were set to be released in 2020 across theatres but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prabhu Deva also confirmed that he would be working with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, set to release in May 2021. He was also seen in Street Dancer 3D next to Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

