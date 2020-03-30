'Wow They Took My Tee Seriously,' Says Sunny Leone On Return Of 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Doordarshan and DD Bharati are currently telecasting mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat respectively on public demand. The re-run began on March 28 and it has been a walk down the memory lane for many amid a country-wide lockdown to fight Coronavirus.

Many social media users had demanded the airing of Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar, and Mahabharat, directed by B R Chopra, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Based on Lord Ram's life, "Ramayan" was first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and attained a cult status. It featured Arun Govil in the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhaliya in the role of Sita. It was brought to the screen by Sagar Arts.

Meanwhile, the other series "Mahabharat", is based on the eponymous epic, which first aired in 1988 and was a show that made many actors attain iconic status.

The government's announcement that it would re-run the show on DD National at 9 am and 9 pm every day brought back nostalgia for the times that were simpler and TV viewing was about community, when neighbours with television sets opened their doors for others and families timed their routine to match the screenings.

Actor Kajal Agarwal said the show brought back memories of childhood. "Taking me back to childhood. Ramayan and Mahabharat on @DDNational with the entire family. This was our routine weekend plan. So glad it's started, a great way for kids to learn Indian mythology," she wrote.

