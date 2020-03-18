Sunny Leone Shows Her Own Unique Way Of 'social Distancing' Amid Coronavirus

Actor Sunny Leone is beloved for her strong social media presence. Sunny Leone often shares stunning pictures from her latest photoshoots on her social media pages and sometimes she also shares details of her day-to-day life with her fans online. She recently shared her latest photoshoot on her Instagram page, where she showed off her own unique take on social distancing.

Sunny Leone shares her latest photoshoot and shows off her way of social distancing

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Katrina Kaif chills with sis Isabella & friends; Sunny Leone 'bored'

Above are the pictures that were recently shared online by Sunny Leone. In the pictures, Sunny Leone dons a pink dress with a short skirt that ends before the knees. The dress is designed with stylized frills at the wrists, as well as at the ends. Sunny Leone completes her look with a pair of large black hooped earrings and a pair of stylish stilettos.

Also Read | Sunny Deol To Collaborate With South Director Hanu Raghavapudi For His Comeback?

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone wrote that you cannot get any more socially distant than she is in the photos. Perhaps she is being sarcastic but it is unclear what she is hinting at. The photos already have over 288k likes on Instagram.

Also Read | Sunny Leone shares picture in a majestic black gown, says ‘it's okay to stare’

Just a day ago, on March 17, 2020, Sunny Leone posted another photo on her Instagram page where her whole family, including her children, were wearing masks to protect themselves from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In the caption for the previous post, she mentioned how sad it was that her children had to live with masks on. However, she stated that it was required due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Sunny Leone shares a 'masked' family photograph amid coronavirus outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.