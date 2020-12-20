Sunny Leone Opts For Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai, Calls It The 'best Mode Of Transportation'

Sunny Leone was recently spotted taking a rickshaw (three-wheeler) ride in Mumbai and popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani managed to capture her as she stepped out of an auto. Dressed in casuals, Sunny was seen wearing a face mask and a scarf to cover her head.

Sunny later dropped a comment on Viral's post and wrote, "Best mode of transportation ever!!". Fans called her 'humble' and wrote, "Wow.. this is really sweet gesture by her." Meanwhile, on a lighter note, many couldn't help but notice auto driver's reaction — shocked as the paps arrived.

Sunny Leone's upcoming work

On December 11, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her latest dance number titled Rangeeli Raat Ka from the movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the song, Sunny donned a Marashtrain style saree and also performed the Lavani. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Shreya Ghoshal has voiced it. The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sunny also has a music video in her kitty.

