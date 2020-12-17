Sunny Leone Spotted Wearing A Unique, Never Seen Before Mask; See Picture

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the use of masks an international necessity. This is the time when unique masks are being designed and sold in the market. From celebrities to the general public, everyone is trying different trends and different masks. Sunny Leone was recently spotted wearing a unique mask which we're sure you haven't seen before. This mask might just set a whole new trend. See the pictures here.

Sunny leone's unique mask:

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Jism 2 actor was recently spotted at Spring Island City Centre. The actor was captured by paparazzi and she posed for pictures while she was there. Sunny Leone's photos from this particular day saw her wearing a very unique mask. The mask she wore was made of plastic sheets much like the face shields that are offered. This mask covered just the lower half of the face. It sits straight up on the tip of your nose and then goes down in a C-shape design to cover your ears like a regular mask. But instead of closing the bottom the mask is open and flows straight down below the chin. The mask is transparent and doesn't touch a person's lips. It also leaves enough room for the user to breathe without any problem.

See photo here:

With all the ladies complaining about getting their make-up ruined because of the masks and the people who have a hard time breathing with the mask covering their face all the time, Sunny Leone's mask just might be the answer to all these problems. This unique mask allows you to recognise the person easily as well. Sunny Leone was seen wearing a black coloured pullover with white stars on it in this picture which she paired with high waisted blue jeans and canvas sneakers. In one the pictures clicked and posted by Varinder T Chawla, Sunny can be seen posing while striking the peace sign with her fingers. The Bollywood photographer captioned the photo, " Wow Our genius beauty queen sunny found a solution Now no need to remove mask.".

How did the netizens to this unique mask?

While some Instagram users loved this unique mask and complimented Sunny Leone others were in denial. An Instagram user left a comment saying that the mask looks like a beak. Another user called Sunny Leone, "Beauty with Brains" along with a heart emoji. See the comments here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @sunnyleone IG

