Sunny Leone Supports Vegan Fashion, Says 'the Shopping Is Very Easy'

Actor Sunny Leone is an animal lover and has been raiseing her voice against animal cruelty. Sunny not only campaigns for animal donations on Instagram but is associated with PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) as well, for eight years now. The actor was a vegetarian but has now taken to veganism. Read on to know about her lifestyle change to being vegan and supporting vegan fashion.

Also Read | Sunny Leone's 'night Is Young' As She Searches For 'mistletoe And Hottie'; See Pic

Also Read | Sunny Leone Alerts Fans About A Fake Event In Maldives Happening In Her Name

Sunny Leone's tryst with vegan fashion

At a recent virtual interaction with PETA on vegan fashion and cruelty-free cosmetics, a campaign that was unveiled by the animal rights organization at this year’s Lakme Fashion Week, Sunny Leone spoke at length about changing her shopping habits. Talking about vegan fashion, the actor said that being vegan and vegan fashion is something that she believes in and she is trying her best to convert everything in her closet. Leone further stated that ever since she has stopped consuming meat and animal products, she has started to take notice of her way of shopping as well and has given up on leather products.

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Reaction To Boy's Admit Card To Isha Ambani's Wedding Anniversary: Ent Recap

Sunny Leone's exclusive make-up line, Star Struck, which was launched in 2018 also follows the norms of being 100% animal cruelty-free. Sunny urged everyone to shift to a more cost-efficient alternative manner of purchasing and mentioned that there are a lot of things out there for people who are conscious about purchases and that there are many options for the people to choose and pick from. She further said that vegan shopping in India and everywhere else is very easy to do. She emphasizes that it is everyone’s duty as responsible citizens to be kind to animals and protect them. Talking further about it, the actor concluded by saying that part of the biggest problem is ignorance and not knowing, so the people have to raise their voices because animals cannot and use their voice to bring about changes.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Nails The 'Marathi Mulgi' Avatar In 'Rangeeli Raat Ka' For 'Battle Of Bhima'

Sunny Leone's upcoming work

On December 11, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her latest dance number titled Rangeeli Raat Ka from the movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the song, Sunny donned a Marashtrain style saree and also performed the Lavani. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Shreya Ghoshal has voiced it. The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sunny also has a music video in her kitty.

Image Credits: Sunny Leone Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.