After Salman Khan, Sunny Leone Refused To Take A Selfie With A Fan At The Airport

Actor Sunny Leone along with her husband Daniel Weber was returning from her foreign trip and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Sunny Leone is known to be one of the most approachable and humble celebrities in Bollywood. She has never ignored her fans and has always acknowledged them by taking pictures and signing autographs. But this time, the incident was different and the video has caught everyone's attention.

In the video, the actor seemed to be very sceptical while posing for a picture with her fans at the airport today. Sunny was very careful while posing for selfies with one of her fans. But she could not deny another fan's request and that is when the actor covered her mouth and also tried to maintain distance as she was posing for the picture. In the clip, she seemed to be afraid of the spread of this coronavirus and is so taking preventive measures.

Watch the video here

Sunny Leone was sporting her casual comfy outfit. She was wearing a neon green jumper along with blue track pants. To complete her look, the actor wore a pair of shades and white sports shoes. On the other hand, her husband Daniel Weber went for the classic all-black look.

The coronavirus has reportedly made its way to India right from Wuhan, and people travelling to and from several airports across the country are being screened. The coronavirus was first found in China.

Not just Sunny leone but Bollywood actor Salman Khan was also seen denying one of his fans for taking a selfie but the reason here was different. Salman Khan snatched the fan's phone out of his hands. Many Bollywood actors have been very clear that they expect their fans to take permission before taking pictures.

