Sunny Leone Shows Us How To Style Accessories With Class In These Pictures

Bollywood News

Sunny Leone is known for her fashion sense. She is not afraid to experiment with her looks. So let’s check out her looks with proper accessories. Read on

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is considered as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood by her fans. The Ragini MMS actor is always setting fashion goals whenever she is spotted in town. Sunny is also very sharp while styling her accessories with her outfit. Let us check out instances where Sunny Leone impressed everyone with her strong accessory game. 

Read Also: Sunny Leone Knows How To Slay In Black Outfits; These Pictures Are Proof

How to style your accessories like Sunny Leone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Read Also: How To Style Your Athleisure Like Queen Of Fitness Fashion, Malaika Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny Leone's outfits and her accessories are in perfect sync in all the pictures. This proves she is very particular when it comes to what she chooses to add with her outfit. Her accessories are never too loud for the outfit she dons. The accessories are subtle yet very classy and compliment her fashion sense perfectly. Be it western, chic or ethnical outfits, Sunny's accessories game is on point. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Read Also: Shraddha Kapoor Shows Us How To Style Pastels With Class In THESE Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sunny Leone is styled by Aquamarine Jewellery, Curio Cottage, Bijoux by Priya Chandna, etc. They have continued to do a fine job with her. On the work front, Sunny Leone will next be seen in Santhosh Nair's film Rangeela that is scheduled to release by late October 2020.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma And Alia Bhatt Know How To Style Metallic Outfits Just Right

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
