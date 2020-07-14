Sunny Leone's Pictures From Her Vacation In California Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone has taken a vacation after being in quarantine for months. The actor had travelled to California with her husband and her children. The actor moved to Los Angeles with her entire family in May and currently, she has been enjoying her time soaking at beaches in California. Take a look at some of her pictures from the beach that will make you want to travel too:

Pictures from Sunny Leone’s vacation in California

These were the first few pictures Sunny Leone shared on her Instagram account, from her mini vacation. She wore a bright orange jumpsuit and large hat, making her fans want to visit the beach. She travelled with her three children and her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny Leone adopted a daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber in the year 2017. Their twin sons Noah Weber and Asher Weber were born through surrogacy. The kids were seen in colour-coordinated outfits as they enjoyed themselves at the beach.

Another happy picture we found on Sunny Leone's Instagram is this cute picture of her posing at the beach. She was seen posing for a picture in her bright blue outfit, giving us major vacation goals. Along with the picture, Sunny Leone mentioned that she has been practising social distancing even on a beach. The other picture she shared was a selfie with her husband, Daniel Weber.

A few weeks back, Sunny Leone took her children to Lake Balboa, Los Angeles. She shared a series of pictures from her short trip, on her social media account. Along with the pictures, Sunny Leone shared she was delightful in finding a new place to take her kids to, and also keep them away from people.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen in a Malayalam film, Rangeela. The comedy-drama film is helmed by Santosh Nair. Rangeela will mark Sunny Leone’s debut in Malayalam movies. The film is expected to release in October, this year. Along with Sunny Leone, the film also stars Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Sujith Raj Kochukunju, Krrish Menon, Major Ravi, Jacob Gregory and Ramesh Pisharody in prominent roles.

