Kajol's Latest Post Shows Her Sporting Beachy Waves Hair In A Retro Pic, See Here

Kajol is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. In this time of lockdown, she completed a milestone and celebrated her 10 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite active on the social media platform and keeps her fans entertained with her goofy posts. Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture which will make you feel all nostalgic. Take a look at what Kajol had to share on her Instagram.

Read Also | From Deepika Padukone Binging On Cake To Kajol's Sleepgramming; Bollywood's Weekend Plans

Kajol's retro pic makes fans go frenzy

On July 13, Kajol shared a throwback picture, in which she was seen sporting a yellow top. In the picture she opted is seen sporting beachy waves of lustrous hair. In the post, the Dilwale actor also wrote a funny caption justifying the picture.

She wrote " What? I sware this hairstyle was in trend.... once upon a time". In the captions, she again wrote "I swear" to tell the fans her conviction on getting the haircut. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Tanuja And Tanishaa Mukerji Pose Happily In A 'pre-COVID Times' Pic

This hairstyle is loved by fans. One fan wrote "Beautifulll...so cuteðŸ˜" and another fan wrote, "Still looks great on you". While one fan left a funny comment wrote: "After a hair wash and no hair spa currently, this is how I look". Take a look at the comments here.

Read Also | Kajol Shares 'sleepgramming' Picture, Says 'Pretending Like You Have Something To Do'

Kajol had recently also shared a post where she joked on how in the time of lockdown people use Instagram and pretend that they have work. In the post, she shared a picture in which she is laying on a bed wearing a white top and an orange skirt. She opted for golden oxidised jewellery in the picture and looks like she is enjoying the photoshoot.

She captioned the photo and wrote, "Instagramming from bed pretending like u have something to do #Sleepgramming #MeWhenI". Take a look at the post here.

On professional front

Kajol was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi. This short film featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. This film released on Monday, March 2. Apart from this, she was seen in the period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She was seen in the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the period drama.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.