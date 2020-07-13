Salman Khan & His Unit Had A Blast Shooting For 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo'; Watch It's Making

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher played the key roles in the film. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo received mixed reviews from the critics but went on to become the highest-grossing films of 2015. The film was shot at different locations including Mumbai and Rajasthan. Watch the entire team having a blast in this making video of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Making of the film Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Funniest Birthday Wish From Sister Rhea's Boyfriend Karan Boolani

The film starring Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Niel Nitin Mukesh was shot at various different locations. The team revealed that nearly 5000 selfies were taken on set, by the entire team. Most of the footages in the making video also include hilarious clips of actor Salman Khan enjoying himself on set.

Apart from just filming for the movie, the team also indulged in some games while their shots were getting ready. Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen playiing carrom and pool.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' And Other Movies That Were Set In Rajasthan

Salman Khan also played cricket and football on sets, with the other team members. The team had a blast after the shoot completed. They were seen dancing and enjoying themselves with the locals who were shooting with them. Salman Khan is an excellent painter and during his free time, the actor painted some murals. While filming for the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, Sooraj Barjatya turned 50 years old. The team bought in cakes and celebrated the latter’s birthday on sets.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' And Other Films Based On Indian Royal Families

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo followed the story of a Prince, who’s replaced by a look-alike before his half-brother is crowned as a king. Salman Khan played a dual role in the film as the Prince and his look-alike. Sonam Kapoor played the role of a princess in the film. Although she’s engaged to the prince, she falls in love with his look-alike, Prem.

Swara Bhasker played the role of Salman Khan’s half-sister in the film. Niel Nitin Mukesh played the role of Salman Khan’s half-brother in the film, the antagonist. Anupam Kher played a key role in the film as Salman Khan’s personal assistance.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo': 5 Reasons Why The Movie Is A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.