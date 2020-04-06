Sunny Leone Shares Sizzling Bikini Shots From Recent Photoshoot, Says 'It's Okay To Stare'

Ever since Sunny Leone dipped her toes in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her stellar performances and groovy item numbers. Apart from entertaining the audience on the big screen, it seems like Sunny has also vowed to entertain her fans on social media platforms during the lockdown period, as the actor often shares her throwback pictures and videos. Recently, Sunny took to her social media handle to share a bikini picture, which gives out major summer vibes. Here are the details.

Amidst the lockdown, Sunny Leone, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, is treating her fans by sharing her amazing shoot pictures and recently the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted her bikini shots, which were clicked by the celebrated fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. In the pictures shared by Sunny, the actor can be seen looking flawless, as she poses in a lovely orange bikini, which is very well-paired with a net crop top. With the picture shared Sunny wrote, 'It’s ok to stare!!!😍😘😜. 12 days of #Summer'. Shot by @dabbooratnani @dabbooratnanistudio @manishadratnani. Take a look at the picture shared by Sunny Leone:

Fans react

Staring would be an understatement.. ❤️❤️😍😍 — NightStalker (@preeins_simon) April 4, 2020

No one is hottest and cutest women than you ❤️ on this planet. pic.twitter.com/4SbM6yp1E5 — Rajat Vaishnav 🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Rajat07lover) April 4, 2020

