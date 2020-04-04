Sunny Leone Thanks Lord As Her 3 Kids Are Self-entertained Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber, parents to three children have been leaving no stone unturned in keeping their babies occupied at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. On Friday night, the One Night Stand actor took to her Instagram to share an adorable video which gives a glimpse of how Sunny Leone's kids are occupied with a fun-filled activity in their home premises.

Sunny Leone is relieved as her kids are entertained

Sharing a video of Sunny Leone's kids along with Daniel Weber, Sunny, in the caption says, “Thank the Lord my kids are easily entertained. Running up and down until they were tired! Tired toddlers = good nights rest! @dirrty99.” In the clip, Sunny Leone's kids- Nisha, Noah and Asher can be seen running helter-skelter having the time of their lives in their building premises. One amongst them even falls down and Sunny cleans his hands and motivates him to be sporty and join the game again. Not to miss how the three of them also have their respective water bottles to keep themselves hydrated during play-time.

Watch Sunny Leone's kids' fun time video here:

Looks like the adorable video of Sunny Leone's kids playing with Daniel Weber has done super well with her fans. Many can't stop swooning over the tiny stars who are enjoying a break amid the Coronavirus quarantine. While some called Sunny Leone's kids 'Cuties', many dropped hearts on the video.

