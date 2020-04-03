Sunny Leone Switches To Her 'goofy Mode' As She Grooves With Anisha Dixit | Watch Video

The Bollywood celebrities while abiding by the rules of the coronavirus lockdown, are making sure that they keep their fans entertained by their social media presence. From flaunting their cooking skills on social media to entertaining them with live sessions, Bollywood celebrities are quite actively connecting with their fans. Recently, Sunny Leone went on to hold an online dance face-off with Anisha Dixit.

Sunny Leone has been continuing with a series called #LockedupwithSunnyLeone amid the coronavirus lockdown. In her recent live session, she hosted a live dance face-off with YouTuber Anisha Dixit. In this dance face-off, both Sunny Leone and Anisha Dixit danced on various songs and copied each other’s steps.

Sunny Leone looked gorgeous wearing a polka dot printed white shirt paired with black bottoms while Anisha kept it casual with printed body-hugging top and denim. First, Sunny Leone challenged Anisha to dance like her on the song Hips Don’t Lie. The actor gave a powerful and lively performance while Anisha with the energy tried to copy her. In the second half, Anisha challenged Sunny Leone to dance like her on the song Bum Bum Tam Tam. Anisha Dixit danced with funny steps and Sunny, on the other hand, looked extremely cute imitating her.

Sunny Leone floods her feed periodically with captivating pictures of herself. Her scintillating and sizzling picture has time and again set the internet on fire. In the recent past, Sunny Leone was seen raising the temperature in her monokini remembering summers during the quarantine.

Taking to Instagram, the Jism 2 actor shared a picture of her in a multi-coloured monokini. The diva accessorised her outfit with matching statement earrings and bracelets. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completed the look of the Pink Lips star.

