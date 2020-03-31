Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber Have A Quirky Way To Entertain Their Kids, Watch

Many celebrities are taking to their social media handle to share their home quarantine moments. They are also showing how they keep themselves entertained during the lockdown. Among these celebrities, actor Sunny Leone has also shared a quirky video on how she is spending her time in quarantine.

Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a quirky video where she along with her husband Daniel Weber is keeping their kids entertained. In the video, one can see Sunny Leone and her husband grooving on Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling and trying their best to entertain their kids in the most quirky way.

Along with the video, Sunny Leone also wrote telling fans that her kids have been in the building for several days. Therefore, she and her husband are trying their best to keep them entertained. She also commented on Daniel's moves calling the ‘best with laughing emoticons.” Check out the video below.

As soon as Sunny Leone posted the video, she received several likes and comments on it. Her friends and fans went on cheering for them after watching the two dance. Some also found the video too adorable and gave lots of love. Check out a few comments from Sunny Leone’s friends and fans.

Sunny Leone shares social awareness

Sunny Leone loves sharing her family picture with fans, especially of her little ones. The actor also posted a picture where she and her family are seen wearing a mask and also urging fans to do the same. She said that it is very sad to see kids wearing a mask but it is a must in the given condition. Check out the picture below.

