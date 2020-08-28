Sunny Leone Says 'see You All In College Next Year' As Her Name Appears On A Merit List

The 100 plus-year-old Ashutosh College in Kolkata is synonymous with Kolkata's culture and always in news, especially for its meritorious alumni and student politics. Named after Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee, the second Indian Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta for four consecutive two-year terms (1906–1914) and a fifth two-year term (1921–23) is in the headlines for its merit list, which is topped by actress and social media star Sunny Leone.

The merit list for admission to the undergraduate English literature course at Kolkata's Ashutosh College has listed Sunny Leone's name as its topper. The lists with Sunny's name was at the top on the college website on Thursday, has surprised one and all. Asutosh College posted the first merit list for admission to BA (Honours) in English on its website on Thursday. The list had the actor's name at the top. List also had the application ID 9513008704, roll number- 207777-6666 and the year of passing 2020 from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education

The list, which is viral on social media, has also garnered attention from the star herself. On Friday, Sunny Leone reacted in a jovial way, stating that she is ready to meet her new classmates.

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

The college authorities have said that the entire episode seems like a mischievous application that was filed and went unchecked.

