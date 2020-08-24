Sunny Leone Rocks The Nauvari Look To Extend 'safe' Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Even the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could not stop netizens from celebrating the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal. Sunny Leone, who is currently situated in Los Angeles, also didn't miss out on extending her heartfelt wishes to fans on social media. Leone took to Instagram and stunned in a nauvari saree as she posed in front of a giant Ganesha idol to wish the masses.

Sunny Leone extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

On August 22, Sunny took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old shared a picture of herself, rocking a full-fledged Maharashtrian look comprising a nauvari saree and heavy gold jewellery. The Ek Paheli Leela actor donned an orange nauvari saree with hints of gold. She paired her outfit with opulent gold jewellery which included a choker neckpiece, dangler earrings, chunky Kadas along with green bangles and a Nath. She kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and rounded off her look with a mid-parted hairdo tied in a bun, topped with a Gajra.

Leone looked nothing less than gorgeous in her traditional ensemble as she posed in front of a huge idol of Lord Ganesha. Flaunting her million-dollar smile, the Jackpot wished fans a 'Safe Ganesh Chaturthi'. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Wishing everyone a beautiful, colourful and cheerful #ganeshchaturthi to everyone!! #safeganeshchaturthi" (sic).

Check out her IG post below:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities also shared pictures of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with their admirers on social media. Stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Rajkummar Rao to name a few, shared how they celebrated the joyous occasion. While Sonakshi Sinha put her artistic skills to test this Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing a beautiful painting of Ganpati, Rajkummar Rao and Riteish Deshmukh made their own Ganpati idols made of wheat flour and newspapers respectively.

Sharing the picture of his DIY idol, Rajkummar wrote, "It’s such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year" while Sonakshi wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chathurthi!!! From me and my homemade Bappa". Check out these B-Town celebs' Ganesh Chaturthi posts below:

