Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber's Hilarious Quirky Videos Will Make You Smile; Watch

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber is one of the most hilarious couples and their social media handle is a testimony to it. The couple keeps on pulling each other’s leg, and often plays prank on each other. Their funny banter has given major couple goals to many. Here we have collected a few hilarious videos of the duo that made fans go gaga over their quirky chemistry.

Balloon Prank

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a video of her pranking husband Daniel Weber. In the video shared, the actor explains how he didn’t help her with the decorations and had been sleeping throughout the day. Sunny then kept a water balloon in between his legs and burst it which wakes him up. Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone's Prank On Daniel Weber To Wake Him Up; Watch Funny Video

Head massage

This adorable video of the duo features Sunny head massaging her husband. While Daniel relaxes and enjoys it. The couple can be seen having a gala time with each other. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Sports A No-makeup Look As She Chills With Husband Daniel Weber; See Picture

Finger cut prank

Here, Sunny can be seen pulling off another hilarious prank on Daniel. The video begins with her spreading red colour on her kitchen platform and folding her fingers making it look like they have been amputated by her mistakenly. She then screams loudly for her husband to come in the kitchen. After arriving, shocked Daniel begins to try to stop the bleeding hastily until he realises it was a prank.

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Visits The Farm With Husband Daniel To Get Veggies Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Daniel mocks Sunny

Amid lockdown, Sunny has been enjoying some family time with her kids and husband. She often shares glimpses of what happens in her house every day as they practise social distancing. A while ago, Sunny shared a hilarious video where Daniel Weber can be seen complimenting her wife but the placards in his hands essay something different.

Weber starts the video saying that he living with Sunny is just perfect but the placard in his hand has ‘Help Me’ written on it. Further, he reveals that Sunny manages everything while the placard reads ‘She’s driving me crazy’. Throughout the video, Weber keeps appreciating his wife but with contradicting placards. The video made fans have a good laugh.

ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Enjoys 'some Fresh Air' At A Park In LA While Practicing Social Distancing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.