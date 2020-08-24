Sunny Leone Spends Her 'sunday Afternoon' In A Blue Bikini While 'doing Nothing'; See Pic

On Monday, August 24, actor Sunny Leone took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her while giving a sneak peek into her "Sunday afternoon". The actor was seen lying on a bed while sporting a beach look in a blue bikini. She teamed a grey colour shirt to complete her overall look. Instagramming the photo, Sunny wrote a caption, which read, "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing". Scroll down to take look at Sunny Leone's post.

Sunny Leone flaunts her figure in a blue bikini

Within a couple of minutes, the post managed to garner more than 221k likes and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of Sunny Leone's fans and followers flooded the comment section with red-heart and fire emoticons. "Beautiful", "Gorgeous" and "Stunning" were a few words Sunny's followers used to compliment her.

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Talking about the media feed of the Ragini MMS actor, it has numerous beach photos. Her media wall shows that the actor enjoys spending time near a pool and beach. A few days back, she shared a couple of pictures with her best friend Nuria at the latter’s place in Los Angeles. In the picture posted, Leone was seen in a magenta coloured swimsuit, which had a golden touch. The thick golden rings at the bottom enhanced her overall look.

Along with the picture, the Ek Paheli Leela actor shared a video, which also featured her daughter Nisha Kaur. In the video, the trio can be seen diving into the pool while maintaining coordination in movement. Meanwhile, an upbeat song by artist Rain can also be heard in the background while the ladies and the little girl dive in for a swim.

In the caption, the 39-year-old actor mentioned that the girls only wish to have some fun. In her further caption, she highlighted that the video features her close friend Nuria and their beauty, Nisha Kaur. She added that she will keep her followers updated with more shenanigans. She can also be seen thanking Nuria for having them over every few days.

