Sunny Leone Shares A Glimpse Of Her Day In 'COVID Paradise', See Picture

After spending a few weeks in quarantine in India, actor Sunny Leone flew to the US with her family. Throughout the quarantine, she has been quite active on her social media and regularly shares updates with her followers. She has also been spending her time in quarantine innovatively with her family and promoting her makeup line, StarStruck. She recently shared a glimpse of her day in Coronavirus on her social media. Take a look at the picture.

A glimpse of Sunny Leone's day in 'COVID paradise'

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her fans. In the picture, she is seen dressed up in a blue and white striped singlet top. She posed for the picture in her car and is seen flaunting her wavy hair. As for her makeup, she went minimal with her look and simply chose to put on a blush lip shade and a black eyeliner. Sunny wrote in the caption, "Hello my people! Another day in COVID paradise!! Blah!! Love ya!". [sic]

Fans loved the actor's selfie and took to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "PrettyyyðŸ˜â¤ï¸", while others dropped down the heart and fire emojis in the comments. Praising her, another user wrote, "So BeautifulðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ", as others also penned down praises for Sunny.

Earlier, Sunny Leone shared a picture with her husband and their kids. The kids went down to the fire station with their parents to learn about fire safety. All the kids are seen sporting fire helmets as they posed for a picture. She wrote in the caption, "Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99". [sic]

Fans loved Sunny's initiative for her kids and praised her and the family in the comments section. Adoring their family, one user wrote, "Literally the cutest family ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°â¤ï¸". Continuing to praise the family, another user commented, "Beautiful family ðŸ˜". Sunny Leone is also enjoying some quality time with her kids and husband as they spend their time taking their kids to the beach and for treks.

