Sunny Leone's Subtle Picture From Her Lunch Date Brings Her Natural Beauty To Light; See

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to post a picture from her lunch date in the United States. She can be seen dressed casually for a day out in the subtle yet adorable picture put up on social media. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they like the mellow look, which they have expressed in the comments section of the post.

Sunny Leone’s date

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to post a sweet monochrome picture of herself from a lunch date that she had. In the picture posted, she can be seen sitting outside a restaurant while posing for the camera with a faint smile. She can be seen resting her chin in her right palm while placing the left hand on the wooden table.

She is seen wearing a white shirt with stripes, the sleeves of which have been folded up to the elbows. She can also be seen wearing a watch which goes well with the outfit while her hair has been tied up in a tight ponytail. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that the picture was taken when she was having a lunch date. Have a look at the picture from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Previously, Sunny Leone had taken over the internet with pictures from the intimate Raksha Bandhan celebration which happened at her house in Los Angeles. In the pictures posted, daughter Nisha could be seen tying a Rakhi on her brother Noah and Asher’s wrists. She also tied a Rakhi on father Daniel Weber’s wrist as it is a symbol of protection and love.

The pictures showcase the adorable bond that the family members share with each other. They can all be seen delighted over the Rakhi ceremony and the small celebration.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone wished her followers a Happy Raksha Bandhan from the entire family. The pictures received a lot of love from her followers as fans loved how they carried the culture abroad. Have a look at the pictures here.

