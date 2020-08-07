Sunny Leone Visits Fire Station, Thanks Community Helpers For Teaching Kids About 'safety'

On Friday morning, August 7, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram and shared a photo along with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Noah, Nisha, and Asher. The family of five visited a fire station in Los Angeles and Sunny was thankful for the community helpers for teaching her kids about 'fire safety' and for also making them feel happy. As seen in the picture, Sunny, Daniel, Noah, Asher, and Nisha sat down for a family portrait at the fire station, wherein the kids have donned similar hats.

On sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88."

Sunny Leone's family pic

Meanwhile, on August 6, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to post a monochrome picture of herself from a lunch date that she had been to. The actor can be seen sitting outside a restaurant while posing for the camera. The monochrome picture sees her donning a striped shirt. Not only her but husband Daniel also shared a series of his pictures and penned down the same caption. The photos hinted that the duo had gone for a lunch date in Los Angeles, California.

Star couple Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber jetted off to Los Angeles with their three kids in mid-May. Ever since then, they have been making the most of their time out there. Only recently, they even headed out for a short get-away to Santa Monica beach. Sunny shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram feed which gave a glimpse of their day at the beach. Meanwhile, on July 16, Sunny celebrated Nisha's birthday, along with her friends and family.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan at home. Her daughter Nisha tied a Rakhi on her brothers Noah and Asher's wrists. Nisha also tied a Rakhi on father Daniel Weber's wrist. Sunny wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all our brothers and sisters out there! Love Daniel, Nisha, Asher and Noah and ME."

