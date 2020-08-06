Sonakshi Sinha Films That Have Completed More Than 5 Years; See List

Sonakshi Sinha has established a strong footing in the Indian film industry. The actor is now among the most influential celebrities because of her acting prowess. She is also a popular fashion icon. Fans have always loved Sonakshi’s style and charm. The actor has now worked in several popular films. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s movies which have aged more than 5 years.

Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 2 (2012)

It has been 10 years since the first Dabangg film released, now there are three. The first Dabangg film was received well at the box office too. All the Dabangg films star Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Arbaaz Khan. The movies tell the story of a notorious cop Chulbul Pandey.

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Released in 2012, Rowdy Rathore is directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The story revolves around an honest police officer Vikram Rathore who dies at the hands of corrupt politicians. But his team replaces him with Shiva, a thief who happens to be his look-alike.

Son Of Sardar (2012)

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Son Of Sardar stars Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The story revolves around Jaswinder, who returns to his hometown to sell a piece of land he owns and ends up falling in love with a young woman.

R… Rajkumar( 2013)

Directed by Prabhu Deva, R… Rajkumar is a 2013 film starring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The movie tells the story of two guys who fall in love with the same woman, and a fight between the two emerges.

Lootera (2013)

Lootera is a romantic drama erected by Vikramaditya Motwane. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The story is set in 1953, where an aristocrat’s daughter falls in love with an archaeologist, who leads a dual life.

Action Jackson (2014)

This 2014 film is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film features Ajay Devgn in a double role. Prabhu Deva and Ajay Devgn were paired for the first time for this film.

